Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ottman Funeral Home
22 Church St
Cherry Valley, NY 13320
(607) 264-8141
Resources
More Obituaries for John Elwood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John R. Elwood

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John R. Elwood Obituary
John R. Elwood 1929 - 2019
STARKVILLE, NY - John R. Elwood, 90, passed peacefully on May 8, 2019, at Valley Health Services in Herkimer, where he had resided since last June.
He was born March 12, 1929, in Cooperstown, to E. Ellis and Mary (Yotz) Elwood.
John graduated from Owen D. Young Central School and then went on to Delhi Tech, where he received a degree in construction technology. He then started his own business, building and remodeling, which he ran until his retirement.
In 1951, he married his longtime sweetheart, Shirley Graham, who predeceased him in 2010. John was very active in the Richfield Springs Lions Club and the Starkville Lutheran Church.
John was also predeceased in death by his twin brother, Ellis; and sisters, (Mary) Caroline Bassler and Martha Kovac.
He is survived by several nieces and nephews and their families; also very good friends, Mae Rose Kennerknecht and Gary and Tucky Miller. He is also survived by Shirley's cousin, Ernie Whiteman and his wife, Karen, who have looked after John since Shirley's death.
Services and burial will be held in the Fort Plain Cemetery on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. No public calling hours will be held.
To send online condolences visit www.ottmanfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Ottman Funeral Home, Cherry Valley, NY.
Published in Times Telegram from May 19 to May 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now