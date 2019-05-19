|
John R. Elwood 1929 - 2019
STARKVILLE, NY - John R. Elwood, 90, passed peacefully on May 8, 2019, at Valley Health Services in Herkimer, where he had resided since last June.
He was born March 12, 1929, in Cooperstown, to E. Ellis and Mary (Yotz) Elwood.
John graduated from Owen D. Young Central School and then went on to Delhi Tech, where he received a degree in construction technology. He then started his own business, building and remodeling, which he ran until his retirement.
In 1951, he married his longtime sweetheart, Shirley Graham, who predeceased him in 2010. John was very active in the Richfield Springs Lions Club and the Starkville Lutheran Church.
John was also predeceased in death by his twin brother, Ellis; and sisters, (Mary) Caroline Bassler and Martha Kovac.
He is survived by several nieces and nephews and their families; also very good friends, Mae Rose Kennerknecht and Gary and Tucky Miller. He is also survived by Shirley's cousin, Ernie Whiteman and his wife, Karen, who have looked after John since Shirley's death.
Services and burial will be held in the Fort Plain Cemetery on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. No public calling hours will be held.
To send online condolences visit www.ottmanfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Ottman Funeral Home, Cherry Valley, NY.
Published in Times Telegram from May 19 to May 20, 2019