|
|
John R. Irons 1960 - 2020
HERKIMER - John Robert Irons, age 60, passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning, January 28, 2020, in his home after an extended illness. He had the comfort and support of his loving family at his side.
He was born on January 9, 1960, in Herkimer, son of Robert D. and Myrtle Hubbard Irons. A lifelong Herkimer resident, he was a graduate of Herkimer High School with the Class of 1978. He was first employed by G.W. Canfield, Utica and for the past two and one half years, for New York State Office of Mental Health, Utica.
To all who knew John, he was a caring, patient and helpful man. He was gifted mechanically and could repair almost anything broken or could not run. He was always ready to do for others while seeking nothing in return. A true outdoorsman, his leisure time was spent hunting, fishing and riding his snowmobile. He was a member of the Mohawk Valley Anglers Club and the Susquehanna Bass Association. His happiest times were spent with his many friends and family, especially his cherished grandchildren. He will be sadly missed.
Surviving, besides his loving parents, Robert and Myrtle Irons, of Herkimer; are a daughter, Jessica Salvagni and her husband, Jason; one son, John D. Irons and his companion, Jenna Perry, all of Little Falls; a sister, Sharyn Woods and her husband, Steven, of Newport; three grandchildren, Dominick, Jordan and Isabelle Salvagni; his extended family and friends, Cynthia, Wayne and Zachary Schrader, of Herkimer; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Calling hours for Mr. Irons will be on Monday from 2:00 until 4:00 p.m. in Fenner Funeral Home, Inc., 115 Court Street, Herkimer. A funeral service will follow immediately after at 4:00 p.m. in the funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made with memorial donations to the Herkimer County Humane Society. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Published in Times Telegram from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020