Home

POWERED BY

Services
Whiter-Hendrix Funeral Home Inc
100 Otsego St
Ilion, NY 13357
(315) 894-3781
Resources
More Obituaries for John Stalloch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Raymond Stalloch

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John Raymond Stalloch Obituary
John Raymond Stalloch 1818 - 2019
ILION - John Raymond Stalloch, 100, of Ilion, passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at home with his loving family by his side.
Ray was born on December 1, 1918, in Frankfort; he was the son of the late John R. and Jessie (Shannon) Stalloch. He was a graduate of Frankfort Schools and served during WW II in the US Navy. On June 1, 1940, he married the former Mary Whiteman; she passed away in 1982. On October 22, 1993, he married the former Ethel Leonis; she passed away in 2016. Ray had many jobs over the years and retired as manager of manufacturing at Hamilton Digital Control in Utica. He was a member of the Ilion Masonic Lodge.
Ray is survived by his four sons, Ronald and his wife, Wendy, of FL, Tim and his wife, Marilyn, of Canastota, Scott and his wife, Jean of Ilion and John, of NC; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a sister, Mildred Stollach.
A Memorial Service for Ray will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Whiter-Hendrix Funeral Home, Inc., 100 Otsego St., Ilion. Rev. John Patrice will officiate. Interment will be in the Oak View Cemetery in Frankfort. Friends may call on Monday from 1 p.m. until the time of the funeral.
To send an online condolence, please go to www.whiter-hendrix.com.
Published in Times Telegram from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now