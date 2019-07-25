|
John S. Flansburg 1942 - 2019
Loving Father, Husband and Grandfather
ILION - John Seymour Flansburg, age 77, passed away peacefully on Tuesday evening, July 23, 2019, in Saint Elizabeth's Medical Center, Utica. He had the support and comfort of his loving family at his side.
John was born on January 14, 1942, in Herkimer, son of the late Seymour C. and Ethel Minon Flansburg. He was a graduate of West Canada Valley High School, Class of 1960. Upon completion of high school, he proudly served his country by enlisting in the US Air Force. He served with the 1502 Transport Wing and was honorably discharged on October 13, 1966. Over the years, he was employed by C. Nelson Wissick, Remington Arms, G & I Homes and Hart RV in Elkhart, IN. He retired in 2011. On February 26, 1977, he was united in marriage to the former Sharon L. Thomas in the First United Methodist Church Herkimer, where their two families became one. They made their home in Middleville and later moved to Goshen, IN, until five years ago when they moved to Ilion. Sadly, Mrs. Flansburg passed away on April 18th of this year. Mr. Flansburg had a strong belief in God and was a member of the Christian Bible Church in Mohawk. John was a man with a true sense of community. He was a 25 year member of Newport Lodge # 455 Free and Accepted Masons where he served as Master of the lodge from 1996 to 1997; he enjoyed singing and sang with the Valley Voices for Christ, First United Methodist Church Herkimer Choir and the Middleville United Methodist Church Choir. He was also a member of the American Legion. To all who knew him, he was a caring, gentle man, who enjoyed doing for others while looking for nothing in return. He will be greatly missed by his many friends and family.
Surviving him are his seven children, Kathy Penree and her husband, William, of Herkimer, Scott Flansburg, of Paradise Valley, AZ, Mike Candela, of Elkhart, IN, Randy Flansburg and his wife, Chris, of Pawleys Island, SC, Cindy Wiederholt and her husband, Ron, of Bellbrook, OH, Debby Jacquays and her husband, James, of Ilion, Melissa Wall, of Utica; 16 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, cousins and his special canine companion, Sammi. Besides his parents and wife Sharon, he was preceded in death by a son, Jeffrey Candela.
Calling hours for Mr. Flansburg will be on Monday, from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m., in Fenner Funeral Home, Inc., 115 Court Street; Herkimer. Funeral service will take place on Tuesday, at 11:00 a.m., at the Christian Bible Church on Ward Road, Mohawk, with Pastor H. Ed Reed officiating. Interment service in Oak Hill Cemetery with military honors provided by the US Air Force, will take place at a later time convenient to the family.
John's family wishes to extend a grateful thank you to John and Carol Brewer, Cathy and Roy Upson, Linda Snyder, Pastor Ed and the members of their church, for their care and compassion.
Members of Newport Lodge # 455 F&AM are asked to meet at the funeral home for ritualistic services on Monday evening, at 6:45 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be made with memorial donations to the Christian Bible Church, PO Box 273, Mohawk, NY 13407 or the Newport Lodge #455 F&AM, PO Box 452, Newport, NY 13416. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home and church.
Published in Times Telegram from July 25 to July 26, 2019