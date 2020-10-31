1/1
John "Jack" Shaver Jr.
John "Jack" Shaver, Jr. 1951 - 2020
LAS CRUCES, NM - John "Jack" Shaver, Jr., age 69, passed away on Thursday morning, October 29, 2020, in Mountain View Memorial Hospital, Las Cruces, NM, after a brief illness.
Jack was born on April 26, 1951, in Herkimer, son of John Lowell Shaver, Sr. and the late Anita Mildred Primeau Shaver. He was raised in Herkimer and was a graduate of Herkimer High School. He had worked at various jobs around the valley, including Utica Converters Tire Company in Utica and at the Utica Auditorium. He moved from Herkimer to New Mexico several years ago and has remained since. While in Las Cruces, he worked at the Farmers Market. Mr. Shaver had a unique interest in minerals, especially polished rocks and assorted gem stones. To all who knew him, he was a caring, friendly and sincere man. He loved his family and they loved him in return. He was especially fond of his cherished nieces and nephews. He will be sadly missed.
Surviving him are his two sisters, Alissa Smith and her husband, Andrew, of Fairfield and Rebecca Pache and her husband, Peter, of Poland; two nieces, Nicole Talbott and Katelyn Miner; two nephews, Andrew Hill and Brandon Miner; and several cousins.
A funeral service for Jack will be private and at the discretion of his family.
Funeral arrangements are with Fenner Funeral Home, Inc., Herkimer.
Donations can be made in Jack's name to the Herkimer Humane Society.

Published in Times Telegram from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2020.
