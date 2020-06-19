John Witkowski 1937 - 2020
TUCSON - Mr. John Witkowski, age 83, a former area resident, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 in Tucson, AZ, where he has lived for many years.
Born on March 14, 1937, in the Town of Warren, John was the son of the late John and Helen (Malinowski) Witkowski. He was raised and educated locally and graduated from Van Hornesville schools. Upon completion of his schooling, John enlisted with the United States Marines and proudly served his country.
For many years, John shared in a blessed and devoted union with the former Joan Tansley until her passing in September of 2000. Together they raised their family and built a life together. After Joan's passing, John was blessed to have met Peg Singer through their church and her companionship has been a true blessing to John throughout his later years.
John was a hard worker and spent his career as a contractor. In his free time, he loved to travel and spend time at his camp in the mountains of Arizona.
John is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Debbie and Michael Runde, of Tucson; his son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Elaine Witkowski, of Tucson; his sisters and brother-in-law, Clara Sarafin, of Herkimer and Stephanie and Stan Greseck, of Richfield; along with numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by his brothers, Edward, Bill, Charlie and Stanley Witkowski; and his sisters, Edna Orcheski, Julia Smagalski and Frances Mlekody.
Services for John will take place in Tucson, AZ, at a time when health conditions and regulations permit.
Local assistance has been provided by the Enea Family Funeral Home, 220 North Washington St., Herkimer, NY.
Published in Times Telegram from Jun. 19 to Jun. 22, 2020.