Joseph A. "Joe" Lambert 1940 - 2019

HERKIMER - Mr. Joseph A. "Joe" Lambert, 78, of 105 Protection Avenue, passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, in the comfort of Alpine Rehabilitation & Nursing, Little Falls, surrounded by his devoted family. They wish to express their warmest thanks to the Alpine for the excellent care extended.

He was born on April 4, 1940, in Little Falls, a son of the late Paul J. and Mildred (Smith) Lambert, Sr. He was a graduate of Little Falls High School. He went on to serve our country with the United States Air Force from 1959 until 1963. Joe worked in shipping and receiving at Burrows Paper Corporation, Little Falls. He was a Past Commander, DeCarlo-Staffo Post #8. He was a member of the Grace Episcopal Church, Mohawk.

He is survived by the love of his life, Susan Miles, of Herkimer; his sister and brother-in-law, Patricia and Donald Maholovich, of Herkimer; his Goddaughter and niece who was like a rock to him and always there for Uncle Joe in his times of need, Lesley Sanzo; and his niece, Kimm Riesel; along with many special nieces, nephews and cousins; Susan's daughters and son-in-law, Teresa and John Bouchard and Michele Bliss; and grandchildren, Corinne Bouchard, Hannah Bouchard, Flynn Bliss and Sydney Bliss. He was predeceased by his brothers, Paul Lambert, Jr. and Robert Lambert; his sisters, Louise Sanzo and Betty Palmer; and his special nephew and best friend, Nicholas Sanzo.

Full military honored funeral services are scheduled and will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019, at 12:00 noon, from The Grace Episcopal Church, 7 East Main Street, Mohawk, where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated by Rev. Sally M. Heiligman, Pastor. Interment will take place at Mountain View Memorial Gardens, Town of Little Falls. A calling hour at the church is on Friday, prior to the service, 11:00 a.m. until noon.

Those wishing to remember Joe in a special way are asked to consider a donation in his memory to the Grace Episcopal Church and envelopes are available at The Enea Family Funeral Home for this purpose.

