Joseph A. Morra
BALDWINSVILLE - Joseph A. Morra, beloved son, brother and friend, passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019, at the age of 25 years.
He was born in Syracuse and attended C.W. Baker High School in Baldwinsville. He obtained a B.S. in Biology from SUNY Geneseo, where he graduated Magna Cum Laude. Joseph was currently enrolled at Upstate Medical University, where he completed the requirements for his M.D. degree and planned on pursuing a specialty in Psychiatry.
Joseph will be forever remembered by his parents, Dr. Joseph and Maria (Iadaresta) Morra; and his sister, Christine (Kevin) Joy. Joseph will also be lovingly remembered by his numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family and friends. He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Antonio and Maddalena Iadaresta; and paternal grandparents, Joseph H. and Christine (Izzo) Morra.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., at the Maurer Funeral Home, Moyers Corners, 3541 State Rt 31 Baldwinsville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at 11:00 a.m., in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 3494 State Rt. 31 Baldwinsville. The Rite of Committal and burial will follow in Our Lady of Peace Cemetery, Baldwinsville.
Please consider contributions in Joseph's memory to the Joseph Morra Fund for Peds Pal Program, 750 E. Adams St., Cab 326 Syracuse, NY 13210.
Published in Times Telegram from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019
