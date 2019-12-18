|
|
Joseph E. (Cruiser) Mancuso 1954 - 2019
Long time Herkimer Resident
HERKIMER - Joseph E. (Cruiser) Mancuso, 65, of Herkimer and formerly of Frankfort, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at Bassett Healthcare, Cooperstown, NY.
He was born on July 8, 1954, the son of the late Joseph I. and Anna M. (Lasorella) Mancuso. Joe was a graduate of Herkimer High School, Class of 1973 and attended Herkimer County Community College.
His marriage to Kathleen Snedeker took place on November 26, 1983 at St. Anthony's Church by Reverend Kelly.
Joe was last employed at the former CTM Golf Box in Frankfort. Prior to that, he was employed at the Herkimer County Department of Social Services, until October of 2009, after 30 years.
Joe was of the Catholic faith and was a member of the Church of Sts. Anthony and Joseph. He was also a member of the East Herkimer Fish and Game Club, Herkimer Polish Club, and the Frankfort St. Francis Club. At one time, he was on the board for the Herkimer Recreation Committee.
A loving and caring husband, father and grandfather, Joe enjoyed the quality time he spent with his loved ones, especially his grandchildren. An avid sports fan, Joe enjoyed his fantasy football leagues and playing golf. He was active in coaching many youth sports and attended all the school activities. In his leisure, he enjoyed fishing with his grandson, Anthony.
Survivors include his wife of 36 years, Kathy; a daughter, Andrea Mancuso, of Herkimer; a son, Matthew Mancuso, of Herkimer; his cherished grandchildren, Anthony Mancuso (his Bud), Jaelyn Mancuso (Baby Cakes) and Morgan Bower; two nieces, Wendy Winkle and husband, Joe and Alyssa Fleming and husband, Taran; several cousins, including Loretta and David Atkins, Marie Scialdone and John and Mary Jane Scialdone. He is also survived by his in-laws, Roseann and George Cryer, Martin and Darlene Snedeker and Guy and Pam Snedeker.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. from the Vincent A. Enea Funeral Service (next to NBT Bank), 527 East Albany St., Herkimer, NY 315-866-1500, with Deacon Ron Ste Marie, officiating. The family will be receiving relatives and friends on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 4 – 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Prayers and condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincenteneafuneralservice.com.
Published in Times Telegram from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019