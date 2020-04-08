|
Joseph F. Baggetta 1953 - 2020
United States Air Force Veteran
HERKIMER - Joseph F. Baggetta, 67, of Herkimer, passed away, unexpectedly from natural causes, on Saturday, April 4, 2020.
He was born on February 8, 1953, in Lackawanna, NY, the son of Frances (Adolfo) Baggetta and the late Frank Baggetta. Joe was a graduate of Herkimer High School and furthered his education at Mohawk Valley Community College, earning an Associate's Degree.
Mr. Baggetta was a United States Air Force veteran enlisting on December 18, 1970 and was honorably discharged on October 1, 1973 with the rank of Sergeant. While serving his country, he was offered the Presidential nomination to attend the Air Force Academy, an accomplishment he was very proud of.
Joe was united in marriage to Aida L. Colon on April 7, 1973 at St. Patrick's Church, Falmouth, MA.
Mr. Baggetta was employed at Verizon as a computer analyst until his retirement in 1998. After his retirement, he continued his battle with Multiple Sclerosis for the following 21 years.
As patriarch of the family, Joe's life was centered around his family. He was a loving and devoted husband, son, father and brother, always putting the needs and concerns of his loved ones first. In his younger years, Joe was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying fishing and playing golf. He was also a life long fan of the New York Yankees and the New York Knickerbockers.
Survivors include his loving wife of 47 years, Aida; his mother, Frances, of Herkimer; two sons, Patrick and Angelo Baggetta, both of Herkimer; a brother, Francis Baggetta, of Herkimer; and his extended family.
In keeping with Joe's wishes, funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the caring guidance of the Vincent A. Enea Funeral Service (next to NBT Bank), 527 E. Albany St., Herkimer, NY 315-866-1500.
All memorial contributions may be sent to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, PO Box 4527, New York, NY 10163.
Prayers and condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincenteneafuneralservice.com.
Published in Times Telegram from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020