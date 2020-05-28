Joseph G. Ferris 1963 - 2020
ILION - Joseph G. Ferris, 56, of Brook Street, Ilion, died on May 25, 2020 at Little Falls Hospital.
Born on November 8, 1963, in Iowa City, IA, Joseph was the son of Arlene Knobloch and the late Timothy H. Ferris. Joe moved to the Town of Russia at an early age and received his education at Herkimer County BOCES. He was employed in various capacities through ARC Herkimer, including Remington Arms, LaSalle Labs and Herkimer Industries.
He is survived by his mother, Arlene Knobloch, of Earlville; stepmother, Rebecca Ferris, of the Town of Russia; siblings, Laura Maynard and Julia Morrissey, both of the Town of Russia, Frederick Hiscock, of Charlotte, NC, Rachel Ferris, of San Antonio, TX and Suzanne Dienhoffer, of Earlville; one aunt, Betty Manning; one uncle, John Ferris; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his father, Joe was predeceased by a brother, Daniel Ferris; and an aunt, Pat LeConte.
For most of his adult life, Joe resided in apartments and group homes managed by ARC Herkimer with fellow residents as friends and lovingly cared for by ARC Herkimer's wonderful staff. At home or at work, he was usually smiling, attempting jokes and sharing camaraderie with friends, staff and fellow employees.
Due to current restrictions, private services will be held at the convenience of his family. Please feel free to share online condolences with Joseph's family at www.autenrithfuneral.com.
Please consider memorials to ARC Herkimer, PO Box 271, Herkimer, NY 13350.
Arrangements are entrusted to Autenrith Funeral Home, Newport.
Published in Times Telegram from May 28 to May 30, 2020.