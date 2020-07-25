Joseph Marzeski 1926 - 2020

RICHFIELD SPRINGS- Joseph Marzeski, age 94, of Acacia Village, Utica, formerly of Richfield Springs, passed away on Thursday morning, July 23, 2020, in Saint Elizabeth's Medical Center, Utica.

He was born on June 6, 1926, in Richfield Springs, son of the late Joseph and Eva Kusy Marzeski. Joseph was raised in Richfield Springs and graduated from Richfield Springs High School with the Class of 1944. Upon graduation from high school, Joe entered the US Navy and served in World War II aboard the heavy cruiser Saint Paul, which was a part of the third fleet in the Pacific Theatre.

On July 3, 1948, he was united in marriage to the former Virginia McMahon, in Saint Francis deSales Church in Herkimer. They made their home in Richfield Springs and shared a loving and devoted union of 66 years, until her passing on March 10, 2015. For 38 years, Mr. Marzeski was a career employee of the Richfield Springs Post Office and became a Rural Letter Carrier on RD# 3, a position he retired from in January of 1988. He also was a school bus driver for 12 years with the Richfield Springs Central School during the 1960's and 70's. In his retirement, he was elected and served two terms as Councilman for the Richfield Town Board. Joe had a strong faith in God and was a member of Saint Joseph the Worker RC Church, Richfield Springs. He was also a member of the National Rural Letter Carrier Association and the Richfield Springs American Legion Post # 616.

He is survived by three sons, James and his wife, Rebecca Marzeski, of Richfield Springs, William Marzeski, of Mohawk and Thomas and Charlene Marzeski, of Chittenango; seven granddaughters; three grandsons; eleven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents and wife, Virginia, he was preceded in death by one brother, Edward Marzeski; a sister, Josephine Adsit; and a sister-in-law, Lucille McMahon.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., in Saint Francis deSales Church, Herkimer, with the Reverend Mark Cunningham, Pastor officiating. Interment with military honors will follow immediately after at Saint Joseph's Cemetery, Richfield Springs. At Mr. Marzeski's request, there will be no calling hours.

Expressions of sympathy may be made with memorial donations to Louis Hager Cancer Center, Cooperstown, NY 13326 or Saint Joseph the Worker RC Church. 35 Canadarago Street, Richfield Springs, NY 13439.

Funeral arrangements are with J. Seaton McGrath Funeral Home, Richfield Springs.



