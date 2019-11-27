|
Joseph R. Nicastro 1951 - 2019
FRANKFORT - Joseph R. Nicastro, 68, of Frankfort, passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019, in St. Luke's Memorial Hospital with his family by his side.
He was born in Ilion on August 4, 1951, the son of the late Joseph S. and Betty Jean Townsend Nicastro. He attended Frankfort schools and graduated from Frankfort Schuyler High School with the Class of 1970. Joe was a self-employed farmer and co-owner of Riverside Dairy in Frankfort for many years until his retirement in 2001. Joe was a communicant of Our Lady Queen of Apostles Church in Frankfort and a member of the St. Francis DiPaola Society.
Throughout his years, Joe loved tending to his garden, mowing his lawn and cooking his famous mushroom stew. Joe's house was the place to be for any family gathering. Alyssa's fond memories are of how he liked to cook sauce on Sunday and fry up smelts on Christmas. He had the biggest heart, especially for his two girls, for whom he would do anything. Krystina cherishes their lawn mower rides, snowmobile rides, time spent with the horses and haircuts she would give him on the couch. Those who know him best probably hear his voice echoing in their heads shouting, "There's no place like home!", or "Whattsa matter with you?!"
Joe is survived by his two beloved daughters, Alyssa Nicastro and her fiancé, Adrian Trzaskus, of New York City and Krystina (Bean) Nicastro and Stephen McCoy, of Frankfort; two brothers, Thomas and Barbara Nicastro, of Weirton, WV and Christopher Nicastro and Rossana Cappelli, of Frankfort; three sisters, Florence Poole, of Frankfort, Rose Ann Nicastro and Ethan Money, of Kennesaw, GA and Lucy and Matthew Westgate, of Hillsborough, NJ; several nieces, nephews and cousins; one uncle, Leo Digristina, of Schuyler; and one aunt, Sheryll Townsend, of Frankfort. He was predeceased by one brother, David Nicastro; and one brother-in-law, Raymond Poole.
His funeral will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 12:00 PM from the V.J. Iocovozzi Funeral Home, Inc., 203 Second Ave., Frankfort, where a funeral service will be celebrated by the Deacon James Bower. Interment will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Calling hours will be on Friday evening from 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM at the V.J. Iocovozzi Funeral Home, Inc., 203 Second Ave., Frankfort. Members of the St. Francis DiPaola Society will meet on Friday evening at 6:30 at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be placed on Joseph's online memorial page by going to www.iocovozzifuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Telegram from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2019