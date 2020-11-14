Joy Margaret Mary DeLucco 1932 - 2020
DOLGEVILLE - Joy Margaret Mary DeLucco, 88, passed away on Friday morning, November 13, 2020, at Little Falls Hospital.
She was born on September 25, 1932, in the Krings Bush area of upper St. Johnsville and was the daughter of the late John and Addie (Tompson) Primer. which was originally Primosic. Joy was educated at schools in Dolgeville, Geneva, New York Mills and Clinton.
While in grade school, Joy joined the 4-H Club through her friends, Frieda and Emily Houch, where they aided the war efforts by collecting aluminum foil and food grease. Joy remembered standing in line to get food stamps and silk stockings for her family and teachers. The 4-H Club also offered her the opportunity to be a lifeguard at Hamilton Mountain and Green Lake.
In 1950, Joy moved back to Dolgeville and married Frederick R. DeLucco, on January 15, 1951, at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church. The couple shared a blessed marriage for 57 years until Mr. DeLucco passed away on October 9, 2009.
Joy was a faithful parishioner of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, of Dolgeville, where she volunteered her time serving dinners, cleaning the church, along with many years of organizing fundraising rummage sales. She was also a former member of Lioness Club, where she performed in the Minstrel Shows and was a member of the first Violet Festival Committee in the late 1980s.
During the 1990's, Joy was introduced to selling antiques and collectibles at the Madison Bouckville Show by her good friend, Shirley Opperman. She continued to attend as a vendor for several years, with the assistance of her family members. Joy also conducted estate sales and was an employee of the local Election Board for many years.
Watching movies was a passion of Joy's since she was a little girl. She also enjoyed working in her gardens, swimming and traveling. She was able to travel to Medjugorje, Yugoslavia, twice, once with each grandchild. Joy also traveled to Italy, Hawaii, Arizona, Florida (with the Make-A-Wish Foundation) and North Carolina, where she assisted the family during her grandson, Jamie's bone marrow transplant. She also enjoyed taking cruises to Bermuda, the Caribbean and Nova Scotia. A favorite vacation spot was Montauk, Long Island, New York.
Joy had a great love for animals and had many pets throughout the years. She would feed stray cats, rescue and assist in their medical needs. Joy was continually donating blankets, towels and articles to the numerous shelters, as well as giving to people in need of clothes and household items.
She is survived by her beloved children; two daughters, Donna DeLucco, of Dolgeville and Christine (Dodie) Volo and her husband, Michael, of Little Falls; and one son, Frederick J. DeLucco, of Dolgeville; the love of her life, granddaughter, Natasha Cheyenne DeLucco, of Dolgeville; half-sister, Jean Fransolr, of FL; a step-brother, Thomas Hamilton, of Dolgeville; a niece, who was like a daughter, Elaine Ruggiero and her husband, Tom, of Dolgeville and her children, Kelly (Bill) Colbert, of Trenton, NY and their son, Brady Colbert and Joseph (Nao) Moore and their children, Kadon and Leilani Moore of Huntington Beach, CA; cousins, Richard Tompson, of St. Johnsville, Joan Bogner Lyon, of HI, Steve Bogner and his family, of Utica and Vivian Burth and her husband, Mike, of Rome; dear friends, Shirley Opperman, of CO, Philip Haas, of Tucson, AZ, Nancy Garland, of Fort Meyers, FL; and her special close friend, Barbara Schwartz, of Dolgeville; many nieces, nephews, and cousins, in the DeLucco, Tompson and Primer families; plus many neighbors. She also leaves her cat, Angel.
Joy was predeceased by her mother, Addie Hamilton, of Clinton, in 1985; her beloved grandson, Jamie DeLucco-Campione, on August 24, 1991; her sister, Delight LaBorgue, in 1992; her step-father, Ernest Hamilton, in 1998; her husband, Frederick, on October 9, 2009; a great-great-nephew, Brogan Colbert, in May of 2014; and half-sister, Alice Blood, in March 2020.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., at Roberts Funeral Home, 3 E. Faville Ave., Dolgeville, New York 13329. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, 31 N. Helmer Ave., Dolgeville, NY 13329, with Father Brian Slezak, Pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, W. State St., Dolgeville, where committal prayers will be offered and she will be laid to rest with her husband, Frederick and grandson, Jamie. All are welcome to attend calling hours and her funeral mass. We ask that you wear a mask and social distancing procedures will be followed.
The family would like to thank Joy's caregivers, Jennifer, Winter, Suzanne, and Eva for their time, dedication and compassionate care that was given to her in the last few years.
Please omit floral offerings and consider contributions to the Herkimer County Humane Society, 514 State Route 5S, Mohawk, NY 13407, or visit www.herkimerhumanesociety.org/donate/
to donate online.
To leave a message of sympathy for the DeLucco Family, please visit www.robertsfuneralcare.com
and sign the guest book.
-Love You All, My Family & Friends...Joy