Joyce A. Gage 1932 - 2019

ILION - Joyce A. Gage, age 86, of Ilion, loving mother and grandmother, passed away, peacefully at home, on Wednesday, April 24, 2019.

She was born on October 9, 1932, in Ilion, to Guy Rank and Ruth Hathaway (Riddell). She was educated and graduated from Ilion schools.

She worked as a cashier at Loblaws, in Ilion, where she met her husband, Robert L. Gage. They were united in marriage on September 10, 1952, a union that lasted 54 years until his death in 2006.

She was a master of knitting and enjoyed making gifts for her family. She cherished her time with her family and especially enjoyed playing bingo and penny ante. Throughout her life, she demonstrated great inner strength and her religious faith to get through difficult times. Her family will remember her kind and friendly nature, her sense of humor and her dill pickle dip recipe.

She leaves behind six daughters, Iva and Danny Trevett, Robbin and Carlos DeLaRosa, Donna Gage and Greg Austin, Jackie and David Volo, Terri and Kevin Vivyan, Rose and Bryan Greig; two sons, Ted and JoAnn Gage and Robert and Madeline Gage; stepdaughter, Lynda Gage; sister-in-law, Roberta Riddell; 20 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her mother, Ruth; stepfather, James Riddell; son, James R. (JR) Gage; grandson, Steven Scaparo; two brothers, Carlton Rank and Tom Riddell; and a sister, Christine Brownrigg.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, April 26, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., at the Applegate-Day & Enea Family Funeral Home's original location at 102 West St., Ilion. Joyce's funeral service will follow at 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor Chris Schumtske, officiating.

Anyone wishing to share a memory of Joyce, or add to her online memorial, may go to www.applegateandday.com.

In lieu of flowers, as an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, Rescue Mission of Utica, 293 Genesee St., Utica, NY 13501, Hospice & Palliative Care, Inc., 4277 Middle Settlement Rd., New Hartford, NY 13413 or Herkimer County Humane Society, 514 State Route 5s, Mohawk, NY 13407. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.

Joyce's service arrangements and supervision are entrusted to her family funeral director and longtime friend, Don Applegate. Published in Times Telegram from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary