Joycelyne "Joy" Valesek 1941 - 2020
RICHFIELD SPRINGS- Joycelyne "Joy" Valesek, 79, of Hugick Road, died on May 14, 2020 at Bassett Medical Center, Cooperstown.
Born on April 21, 1941, in Herkimer, Joycelyne was a daughter of the late Daniel and Agnes (Smith) Valesek. She was affiliated and employed with programs through the Herkimer ARC for many years.
Joy loved to sing and watch cartoons. She also enjoyed animals and taking rides in the country.
She is survived by her caretakers, Sue and Dan Forbes, of Richfield Springs; her former caretaker, Carol Young and family, of Cold Brook; one brother, Floyd and Karen Guidi and family, of Herkimer; and special friends, Sherry, Patty Fuller, Margaret and Jayden Pawlikowski, Judy Newman, Faith Odit and Della Cummings.
Due to current restrictions, services will be private and under the direction of the Autenrith Funeral Home in Newport. Interment will take place in Poland Cemetery.
Published in Times Telegram from May 17 to May 18, 2020.