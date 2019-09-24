|
Julie Ann Klock-Day 1966 - 2019
CHADWICKS - Julie Ann Klock-Day, age 53, passed away peacefully on Sunday afternoon, September 22, 2019, in Faxton-St. Luke's Medical Center, New Hartford. She had the comfort and support of her family at her side.
She was born on June 4, 1966, in Herkimer, daughter of Carol M. Perry Klock and the late James K. Klock. Julie was raised in Herkimer and was a graduate of Herkimer High School, Class of 1984. She resided in Herkimer, until 2009, when she moved to Chadwicks. For thirty years, she worked at the Masonic Care Community in Utica as an Information Receptionist and was affectionately known as "the Director of First Impressions". She retired in 2016. Julie was of the Catholic faith.
In her leisure time, enjoyed caring for her five cats and fishing with her companion, Gordon. To all who knew her, she was a caring, loving and helpful lady. These attributes made her well suited for her job at the Masonic Care Community. She was happiest when she was surrounded by her many friends and family, especially her cherished nieces. She will be sadly missed.
Surviving are her devoted companion of twelve years, Gordon Day, of Chadwicks; her mother, Carol; one brother, Jeffrey Klock and his wife, Kimberly, of Herkimer; two nieces, Jennifer Klock and her husband, Eric Constable, of Holland Patent and Jaymie Klock, of Herkimer.
Calling hours for Julie will be on Thursday from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. in Fenner Funeral Home, Inc., 115 Court Street, Herkimer. A funeral service will follow immediately after in the funeral home with the Reverend Mark Cunningham, Pastor of St. Francis deSales Church officiating. Interment will follow on Friday at 11:00 a.m. in Calvary Cemetery, Herkimer.
Expressions of sympathy may be made with memorial donations to the Herkimer County Humane Society. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Published in Times Telegram from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019