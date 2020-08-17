June Caroline (Cooley) Holleran 1932 - 2020
Worked in the Medical Field for Many Years
MOHAWK, NY - June Caroline (Cooley) Holleran, (fondly known as Junebug), 88, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 15th, 2020 in her home on Hinman Road, Mohawk.
She was born on June 6, 1932 in East Herkimer, NY. She was educated in East Herkimer and Herkimer High School, where she graduated as salutatorian of her class. She was married to Joseph M. Holleran and they enjoyed a blessed union of 40 years until his passing on April 27, 1994. June had attended the College of St. Rose and worked for Herkimer Hospital, Mohawk Valley General Hospital and St Luke's Hospital in the billing office.
She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph; parents, Glen and Dorothy (Rowell) Cooley; and siblings, Glen Cooley, Gladys (Dippie) Nelson, Hazel (Hickie) Riordan, Ralph Cooley and Elizabeth Cooper.
June leaves her loving children, Kevin Holleran and wife, Carole, of Mohawk, Jeanne Bowman, of Mohawk, David Holleran and wife, Darlene, of Ilion, Donald Holleran and wife, Margaret, of Ilion and Barbara Holleran, of Seattle; and a son-in- law, Daniel Bowman, of Indiana. Her loving grandchildren include, William Bowman, SC, Daniel Bowman, Jr., IN, Matthew Bowman, FL, Sarah Berthely, PA, Eric Holleran, Little Falls, Jennifer Denton, PA, Laura Holleran, Ilion, Cassandra Godfrey, New Hartford, Joseph Holleran, Ilion, Gina Hall, FL, Mark Holleran, CA, Manny Baez, CA and Nicole Jacobson, of Seattle; along with her great-grandchildren. June also leaves behind a sister, Jean Rinko and husband, John, of Saratoga Springs; brother-in-law, Tom Nelson, of Ilion; and brother and sister-in-law (and lifelong neighbors), Charles and Patricia Holleran, of Mohawk. June also leaves behind many special friends including Shirley Mead and Seth Richardson; and nieces and nephews.
June was an accomplished pianist, seamstress, cake decorator and photographer. She loved her family dearly and they were always a priority in her life. In her retirement, she loved working in her garden and feeding and caring for "her birds".
June and the Holleran family's care have been entrusted to Mohawk Valley Funerals and Cremations, 7507 State Route 5 (corner of Bidleman Road), Little Falls, 315-508-5131.
Calling hours at Mohawk Valley Funerals and Cremations will be on Saturday, August 22, 2020 from 9-10:30 AM. Immediately following calling hours, at 10:30 AM, we will hold a Celebration of June's Life. COVID-19 procedures will be followed; please wear a mask. Graveside service will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Herkimer, followed by a reception for family and friends in Ilion.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to MOVAC and the Mohawk Fire Department.
Please visit www.mohawkvalleyfunerals.com
to add to her online memorial.