June D. Wainwright 1929 - 2020
MOHAWK - June D. Wainwright, 90, passed away on January 1, 2020 at home with her loving family by her side.
June was born in New Rochelle on June 1, 1929, the daughter of William Carr and Elizabeth Boyd. She attended college at Brockport State, where she met her husband, Bill. She continued her education (after having children) and graduated from Utica College Syracuse University with a Master's Degree in English in 1967.
June was employed as an English teacher at the Mohawk High School for 20 years, retiring in 1987. She taught various grades throughout her career there and was involved with several committees. She was a member of the Blessed Sacrament Church's Rosary Society, served as President at the Mohawk Homestead and served on the board for the Herkimer County Office of the Aging.
She was very fond of the many family gatherings, especially the ones "up on the hill," loved reading, writing, her gardening, trips to Myrtle Beach, travelling throughout the U.S. with Bill, her international trips with Dorothy and taking care of grandbabies.
June was predeceased by her husband, Bill, of 64 years; a son, Robert Allen; grandson, Benjamin; granddaughter, Carly; and half-brother, James Marrotti. She is survived by four sons and daughters-in-law, Bill and Monica, of Little Falls, Mike and Sharie, of Herkimer, Tim and Sue Ellen, of Mohawk and Sean and Deb, of Frankfort; and three daughters and one son-in-law, Karen McGuire, of Cranston, RI, Sharon Petkovsek, of Mohawk and Tricia and Ron Lamanna, of Herkimer. She is also survived by nineteen grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; her loving sister, Gail Lamonaco, of Port Orange, FL; half-brothers, Charles and William Carr; and her very dear friend, Dorothy Hilts, of Bend, Oregon.
A special thanks to Hospice and Freida Lennon for their care and companionship.
June's Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Blessed Sacrament Church, Mohawk, on Saturday, January 11 at 10:00 a.m. with Fr. Mark Cunningham officiating, assisted by Sr. Mary Jo Tallman, Parish Life Director. Spring interment will take place at the convenience of the family. Calling hours will be on Friday, January 10 from 2:00 - 6:00 p.m. at the Whiter-Hendrix Funeral Home, 100 Otsego Street, Ilion, NY.
In lieu of flowers, friends are asked to consider memorials to the Blessed Sacrament Church, the Mohawk Homestead, or . Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Published in Times Telegram from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020