Justin J. Samsel 1995 - 2019

LITTLE FALLS - Justin J. Samsel, age 23, of East Jefferson St., Little Falls, passed away, unexpectedly, on Wednesday, June 26, 2018, in the Town of New Hartford, after a short battle with cancer.

He was born on September 21, 1995, in the Town of New Hartford, the son of Thomas E. Samsel and the late Rebecca L. (Ray) Samsel. Justin graduated from Little Falls High School. Justin attended and was a proud member of the First Assembly of God Church.

Justin had a love for life and a very strong faith in God. Justin enjoyed reading and was a wealth of knowledge when it came to anything to be read. Justin also enjoyed music, especially music from the 70's and 80's. He knew every detail about the bands he listened to and when you quizzed him, he could never be stumped. Justin touched many lives. He was the most kind, caring and loving person you would ever meet. He loved spending time with his family and friends, especially watching and going to WWE wrestling matches with his stepgrandfather, Duane Guile. Justin was loved by everyone that he embraced. He will be truly missed by all of those that knew and loved him.

Surviving family members include his father, Thomas Samsel and stepmother, Shelley, from Little Falls; his brother, Robert Samsel and his wife, Samantha; his aunt, Nancy Watkins and her husband, Lee; his uncle, Steven Murphy, from Mohawk; his cousin, Eric Watkins, from Herkimer; his uncle, Mark Samsel and his wife, Deborah, from Virginia; his great aunt, Kathy Slaboc, from Little Falls; and many more aunts, uncles, cousins and special friends. He was predeceased by his mother, Rebecca Samsel, from Mohawk.

Friends and relatives are invited to attend calling hours on Friday, July 12, 2019, from 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM, at the Enea Family Funeral Home, 24 West Monroe Street, Little Falls, NY (315) 823-2424. A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will commence at 5:00 PM at the funeral home, immediately upon the conclusion of visitation, officiated by Pastor Tim Parisi.

May you always walk in sunshine and God's love around you flow, for the happiness you gave us, no one will ever know. It broke our hearts to lose you, but you did not go alone. A part of us went with you, the day God called you home. A million times we've cried, if love could only have saved you, you never would have died. The Lord Be with You and May You Rest in Peace. Amen. Published in Times Telegram from June 28 to June 29, 2019