Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Geisinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen Cawley Geisinger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karen Cawley Geisinger Obituary
Karen Cawley Geisinger 1949 - 2019
ZEPHYR HILLS, FL - Karen Cawley Geisinger, age 71, passed away on Sunday October 20, 2019 in Zephyr Hills, FL.
Karen was born on October 10, 1949 in Schenectady, daughter of John and Alice Cawley. She was a 1966 graduate of Mohawk Central School.
Karen in survived by two sons, Gary and Shawn Hempling; husband, Tom Geisinger; mother, Alice Cawley; brother, Steve (Dawn) Cawley; and two aunts and uncles.
Burial will be in Florida National Cemetery.
Published in Times Telegram from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.