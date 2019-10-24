|
|
Karen Cawley Geisinger 1949 - 2019
ZEPHYR HILLS, FL - Karen Cawley Geisinger, age 71, passed away on Sunday October 20, 2019 in Zephyr Hills, FL.
Karen was born on October 10, 1949 in Schenectady, daughter of John and Alice Cawley. She was a 1966 graduate of Mohawk Central School.
Karen in survived by two sons, Gary and Shawn Hempling; husband, Tom Geisinger; mother, Alice Cawley; brother, Steve (Dawn) Cawley; and two aunts and uncles.
Burial will be in Florida National Cemetery.
Published in Times Telegram from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019