Karen Czuryla Brittelli 1956 - 2019
HERKIMER - Karen Czuryla Brittelli, beloved and courageous mother, daughter and sister, went home to be in her Savior's arms on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at the age of 63.
Born in Herkimer on May 29, 1956, Karen is the daughter of Irene (Karecki) Czuryla and the late Walter "Vot" Czuryla. She was raised and educated in Herkimer, graduating with the Herkimer High School Class of 1974. She then went on to enroll at SUNY Potsdam, earning her Bachelor's Degree in Psychology and Elementary Education and also her Master's Degree in Reading.
For over 30 years, Karen served as an educator and mentor to elementary school students. She was employed as a Reading Specialist at Dolgeville Central School until her retirement. She had a love for all children and that virtue truly stood out throughout her career. Karen made a lasting impact on all who were blessed to come into her classroom.
Karen was united in marriage to the late Richard Brittelli on July 2, 1990, at St. Joseph's Church in Herkimer, a relationship from which came the blessing of their beloved daughter, Jenna, who provided comfort and support to both of her parents in their journey to eternal rest.
Karen took pride in being an active member of the community, volunteering with various organizations and participated in many faith-based activities. She was very artistic and enjoyed painting beautiful, scenic portraits of her favorite place: the ocean. Karen loved spending time with her family and friends who would best describe her as witty, selfless, hard-working and loving.
She leaves behind a legacy of love and perseverance to her beloved family and is survived by her daughter, Jenna Brittelli, of Syracuse, who was truly Karen's whole world; her mother, Irene Czuryla, of Herkimer; her brother and sister-in-law, Walter and Theresa Czuryla, of Ocala, FL; her aunts, Dolores Aloisio, of Herkimer, and Frances Schiedel, of Sacramento, CA; and her grandpuppy, Lilly, who Karen truly adored. She also leaves a host of cousins, friends and former co-workers.
Karen was predeceased by her aunts, Eleanor Karecki and Anna Schuster; her uncles, Edmund Czuryla and Dominick Aloisio; and her beloved cousin, Grenda Czuryla Chapin.
Friends and relatives are invited to attend visitation on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the Enea & Ciaccia Family Funeral Home, 4309 Acme Road, Town of Frankfort, Ilion, NY, (315) 894-8000. Karen's funeral service will commence on Thursday morning, August 8, 2019, at 10:30 AM at the Church of the Annunciation, where her Funeral Mass will be offered by Rev. Paul Catena, Pastor.
In Karen's memory, the family requests that you consider carrying out a simple act of kindness or service for someone either in your life or within your community. This will keep her memory alive indefinitely.
Her family would like to thank Dr. Benny Wong of Hematology/Oncology Associates in Syracuse, NY, and Dr. David Steensma of the Dana Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, MA, for their expert guidance and care throughout Karen's heroic journey to heaven. They would also like to thank the additional staff of Crouse Hospital, Saint Joseph's Hospital, Dana Farber Cancer Institute, and Brigham and Women's Hospital for their constant compassion and love.
Karen's final arrangements have been entrusted to Harry and Kevin Enea and Martin L. Ciaccia, Funeral Directors.
