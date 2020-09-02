Karen E. Ford 1939 - 2020
Active Member of Women of the Moose
ILION - Karen (White) Ford, age 81, formerly of Ilion and Herkimer, passed away peacefully, on Monday, August 24, 2020, at FoltsBrook Center, Herkimer, where she was a resident.
She was born on April 28, 1939, in Herkimer, the daughter of Bernard White, Sr. and Betty (Tinkler) White and attended Herkimer schools. Karen was married to Jack Ford on March 28, 1957 in Herkimer. He died in 1987. She was employed, as an assembler, at Sperry Rand UNIVAC, Utica and later worked in computer repair at Flight Systems, PA. Karen was a member of the Women of the Moose and was a past Regent and holder of the Academy of Friendship, Star Recorder and College of Regents degrees. She was also an avid bowler for many years.
Surviving family members include her sons, Jack V. Ford, of Little Falls and Dayton Ford and his wife, Michelle, of Missouri; her brothers and sisters, including Bernard and Marion White, of Ilion, Donald "Pete" White, of Ilion, John White, of Ocala, FL, Ruth White, of Ilion, Joanne and Richard Morse, of Stauton, VA, Beverly and David Oram, of Nashville, TN, Roy and Mary White, of Mohawk, NY, Colleen and Jim Rowe, of Johnson City, TN, Sue and Keith Foley, of Tacoma, WA, Steve and Kim White, of Surfside, SC, Daniel and Christine White, of Newport, NY, Gail and Tommy Tate, of Rockville, TN and Paul and Pam White, of Midlothian, VA; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by her close companion, Kenneth V. Runyon, Sr., on August 7, 2020; and her special daughter-in-law, Sandra "Sandy" Ford, on December 6, 2014.
In keeping with Karen's wishes, there will be a graveside service, including a Women of the Moose service, at Mohawk Cemetery, Columbia St., Mohawk, on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at 12:30 p.m. If you plan to attend, please wear a mask.
In lieu of flowers, as an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to the Ilion Chapter 31, Women of the Moose, PO Box 162, Ilion, NY 13357, in memory of Karen.
Karen's services were prearranged and are entrusted to her family Funeral Director and friend, Don Applegate, at Applegate-Day & Enea Family Funeral Homes, Ilion (315-895-7722).