|
|
Katherine "Kay" Karpowich 1933 - 2020
ILION - Katherine "Kay" Karpowich, 86, of Ilion, passed away on Thursday April 2, 2020 at The Grand, Ilion.
Kay was born on June 22, 1933, in Canton, NY, the daughter of the late John and Florance (Trombly) Conklin. She was a graduate of Canton Schools.
Kay was always filled with joy when she was surrounded by family. She loved to bake and always enjoyed sharing it with others.
Kay is survived by her four children, Allison and her husband, Mike Wardle, of Frankfort, David and his wife, Christina, of Cooperstown, Don and his wife, Cheryl, and Ron and his wife, Jenee, all of Ilion; seven grandchildren, Tiffani, Shauna and Cassondra Wardle, John, Alexandra, Tyler and Kylee Karpowich; and a great-grandson, Dominick.
In keeping with Kay's wishes there are no public calling hours or services.
Friends and family are asked to donate in Kay's memory at OffTheirPlate.org.
Arrangements are with the Whiter-Hendrix Funeral Home, 100 Otsego St., Ilion.
Online condolences may be left at www.whiter-hendrix.com.
Published in Times Telegram from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020