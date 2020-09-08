Kathleen "Katie" E. Roberts 1941 - 2020

HERKIMER - Kathleen "Katie" Elizabeth Roberts died on Saturday, September 5, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. She was 78.

Katie was born on September 24, 1941, in Herkimer, daughter of the late William C. and Evelyn Owens Roche. She was raised in Herkimer and was the salutatorian of Herkimer High School's Class of 1959. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a Bachelor's Degree in history in 1964. Katie married Roger J. Roberts in New York City in January 1967 and they moved to Los Angeles, CA, in 1974. Katie earned her J.D. from the University of La Verne and was a longtime member of the California Bar Association. After leaving law, she worked as a teacher in Los Angeles for many years, retiring in 2005. In 2005, Katie and Roger moved back to Katie's childhood home in Herkimer for retirement.

Katie always put her children first and she was a fiercely devoted mother, sister, wife and friend. She was an outspoken and staunch advocate of social and racial justice. Her family always came first and she was happiest when she was with her cherished children and grandchildren. Her loss is incalculable.

She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Roger J. Roberts; daughters, Kim L. Herring, of Caldwell, Idaho and Lynn T. Roberts, of Madison, WI; son, Sean T. Roberts, of Atlanta, GA; brother, Patrick G. Roche and his wife, Risleigh, of Herkimer; grandchildren, Gabriel and Morgan Herring and Kalen, Corey and Tamia Roberts; niece, Brianna Roche; and nephew, Brenden Roche.

Calling hours for Mrs. Roberts will be on Saturday, September 12, from 8:30 AM to 10:00 AM in Fenner Funeral Home, Inc., 115 Court Street, Herkimer. Facial masks are required as well as social distancing as per COVID-19 recommendations. A private interment will take place in Calvary Cemetery.



