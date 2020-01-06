|
|
Kathleen "Kathy" Moynihan 1939 - 2020
LITTLE FALLS, NY - Kathleen "Kathy" Moynihan, 80, of East Gansevoort Street, Little Falls, passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at her residence, with loving family at her side.
She was born on July 10, 1939, in Little Falls, the daughter of the late Alan and Anne (Callahan) Griffith. She was a graduate of St. Mary's Academy, Class of 1958 and she also graduated from St. Joseph's Nursing School, Troy, NY, in 1960. She was a member of the Holy Family Parish. Kathy had deep faith and was devoted to the Blessed Virgin Mary, spending quiet time in prayer and reciting the rosary every day.
Her marriage to Peter Moynihan took place on June 17, 1961, at St. Joseph's Church, Dolgeville. They were lifelong sweet-hearts and this was a true romance of love and devotion. Kathy lived simply and was devoted to her family. She liked to cook and bake, especially a large variety of cookies at Christmas time. She also liked to garden and paint pictures and enjoyed watching and attending Notre Dame football and basketball with Peter.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 58 years, Peter; her children, Cheryl Moynihan, of Gloversville, NY, Jeff Moynihan and his wife, Sandy, of Middleville, NY, Tim Moynihan and his wife, Quita, of Mohawk, Debbie Moynihan, of Dolgeville and Cindy Grebas and her husband, Vince, of Prince George, VA; eight grandchildren, Brian, Cory, Carissa and Evan Moynihan and Cassandra, Amanda, Brittany and Elizabeth Grebas; two great-grandchildren; her siblings, Jerry Griffith and his wife, Sue, of Little Falls, Monica Healey and her husband, Mike, of Tully, NY and Rosalie Halloran and her husband, John, of Latham, NY; in-laws, Terry Moynihan and his wife, Jeanne, of Peoria, AZ; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at 11:00 AM, at the Enea Family Funeral Home, 24 West Monroe Street, Little Falls, NY, with Father Rafael Dadello, officiating and then burial will take place at St. Mary's Cemetery, Town of Herkimer.
Calling hours are Wednesday, January 8th from 4-6 PM and family and friends are invited to attend the services on Thursday morning also.
Donations may be considered to ARC Herkimer, Capital Campaign; envelopes are available at the funeral home.
