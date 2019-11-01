Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapman-Moser Funeral Home Inc
42 N Ann St
Little Falls, NY 13365
(315) 823-1950
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathryn White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathryn A. White

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathryn A. White Obituary
Kathryn A. White 1941 - 2019
DOLGEVILLE – Kathryn A. White, 78, of Dolgeville, passed away October 23, 2019 at the Grand Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Ilion.
She was born on April 6, 1941 in Newark, NJ, the daughter of the late Charles and Elsie (Pickert) White. Ms. White was a graduate of Dolgeville High School and SUNY at Albany, where she received her Master's Degree in Library Science. For many years, she worked as a children's librarian and head of the Children's Room at the Brooklyn Public Library in New York City. Following her retirement, she resided at the family home in Dolgeville.
Ms. White had wide-ranging interests that she loved to share with others. Her passions included animals (especially cats), nature (especially trees) and books (especially children's books). Dark chocolates as well as marshmallow chicks were sure to bring out not only her sweet tooth, but also her sweet smile.
She is survived by her daughter, Kathryn V. White, Seattle, WA.
A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will take place in the Pickert family plot at the Yellow Church Cemetery, Town of Manheim.
Arrangements are by the Chapman-Moser Funeral Home, Inc., 42 N. Ann Street, Little Falls, NY. There are no calling hours.
Online remembrance's www.chapmanmoser.com.
Published in Times Telegram from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathryn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -