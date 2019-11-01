|
|
Kathryn A. White 1941 - 2019
DOLGEVILLE – Kathryn A. White, 78, of Dolgeville, passed away October 23, 2019 at the Grand Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Ilion.
She was born on April 6, 1941 in Newark, NJ, the daughter of the late Charles and Elsie (Pickert) White. Ms. White was a graduate of Dolgeville High School and SUNY at Albany, where she received her Master's Degree in Library Science. For many years, she worked as a children's librarian and head of the Children's Room at the Brooklyn Public Library in New York City. Following her retirement, she resided at the family home in Dolgeville.
Ms. White had wide-ranging interests that she loved to share with others. Her passions included animals (especially cats), nature (especially trees) and books (especially children's books). Dark chocolates as well as marshmallow chicks were sure to bring out not only her sweet tooth, but also her sweet smile.
She is survived by her daughter, Kathryn V. White, Seattle, WA.
A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will take place in the Pickert family plot at the Yellow Church Cemetery, Town of Manheim.
Arrangements are by the Chapman-Moser Funeral Home, Inc., 42 N. Ann Street, Little Falls, NY. There are no calling hours.
Online remembrance's www.chapmanmoser.com.
Published in Times Telegram from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019