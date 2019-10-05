|
Kay Bell 1931 - 2019
COLD BROOK - Kay Bell, 87, formerly of State Route 8, died on September 9, 2019 in Melbourne, FL.
Mrs. Bell was born in Herkimer, on November 11, 1931, a daughter of the late Paul and Catherine Kinney. She graduated from Herkimer High School and furthered her education at both HCCC and MVCC. Kay was united in marriage with Robert L. Bell on June 23, 1950 at the Herkimer Methodist Church. She was employed as Herkimer County Deputy Clerk from 1968 until her retirement in 1995. Robert preceded her in death on October 24, 1997 and shortly after, she moved to Melbourne, FL.
Survivors include one son, Robert M. Bell and his wife, Deborah, of Melbourne, FL; and one grandson, Brian Bell, his wife, Amber and their children, Gavin and Brianna Bell, all of Oriskany Falls. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by a brother, Paul Kinney.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Autenrith Funeral Home, Newport, on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. with Marianne Victor, officiating. Calling hours are prior to the service on Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m.
Published in Times Telegram from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, 2019