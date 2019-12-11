|
Kevin J. Kolar 1963 - 2019
ILION - Kevin J. Kolar, 56, of Ilion, passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare in New Hartford, following a brief illness.
Kevin was born in Utica on July 16, 1963 in Utica. He was the son of John W. and Barbara (Brockway) Kolar. Kevin was a 1982 graduate of Ilion schools.
Kevin is survived by his parents, John and Barb, of Ilion, with whom he resided. He was predeceased by a brother, Keith, who passed away on March 22, 2019.
In keeping with Kevin's wishes there are no public calling hours or services.
His family wishes to thank the Dialysis Staff, in Herkimer, for their friendship and caring during Kevin's treatments.
Arrangements are with the Whiter-Hendrix Funeral Home, Inc., 100 Otsego St., Ilion.
Published in Times Telegram from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019