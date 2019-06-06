Laura Caliguire 1929 - 2019

HERKIMER - Laura Caliguire, 89, of Herkimer, passed away peacefully at home on May 2, 2019, after a short illness. She had her family by her side and was in the hearts of those who loved her, but could not be with her. Laura passed away with dignity and strength on her terms, full of faith.

Laura was born in Herkimer on November 27, 1929, the daughter of the late Joseph and Rose Caliguire. Laura attended school in Herkimer and graduated with the Class of 1947. During high school, she was very involved in cheerleading, was an officer in many clubs and is still a part of her Junior Miss club with her friends. During high school, Laura also worked in her parents' grocery store, Caliguire's Market. As an adult, she worked in a supervisory capacity for Computer Companies in their Data Processing department. These companies include, Univac, British owned ICL and General Electric.

Laura was a part of the St. Anthony and Joseph Church community. She enjoyed traveling with her sister, Florence. She was an avid gardener, always keeping a well-groomed lawn and a beautiful flower garden, which was admired by many. One of Laura's favorite activities was spending time with her life-long friends who call themselves "The Junior Miss" girls. They would get together every Tuesday for dominos and dessert. Any of Laura's spare time was spent in making over 800 blankets for veterans, Aids babies and friends and family.

Laura is survived by her twin brothers, Victor Caliguire and Mario Caliguire and his wife, Rebecca; her nieces and nephews, Fran Barbuto, Roseanne Swift, Joe and Jenny Barbuto, Peter and Cathy Caliguire, Adele and Jack Aiello, James and Martha Caliguire, Robb and Suzanne Caliguire, Rosemary and Greg Pallay, Donna and Santo LaMarco, Marc and Patty Caliguire, Christopher and Shaune Caliguire and Thomas and Cristel Caliguire; 33 great-nieces and nephews; and 16 great-great-nieces and nephews. As Laura said, "A great and terrific family!". She was predeceased by three brothers and two sisters-in-law, Peter and Olga Caliguire, Joseph "Pep" and Genevieve Caliguire and Carl Caliguire; two sisters and one brother-in-law, Carrie and Joe Barbuto and Florence Caliguire; one sister-in-law, Isabella Caliguire; and her nephew, Don Metz.

Her funeral will be held on Saturday morning, June 8, 2019 at 9:00 in Sts. Anthony & Joseph Church, S. Main St., Herkimer, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by the Rev. Quy Vo. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Herkimer. Calling hours will be on Friday evening, June 7th from 4-7 PM in the V.J. Iocovozzi Funeral Home, Inc., 203 Second Ave., Frankfort.

Her funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Petykiewicz, Iocovozzi & Burns Funeral Home, Herkimer.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Laura's memory may be made to Sts. Anthony & Joseph Church, 229 S. Main St., Herkimer, NY 13350. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

Laura's family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the staff at St. Luke's Hospital and Herkimer County Hospice for the kindness and compassion shown to her during her illness and passing.

