Lavinia Smith
Lavinia Smith 1933 - 2020
MOHAWK - Lavinia Smith, age 87, passed away on Wednesday morning, June 10, 2020 in Charles T. Sitrin Care Center, New Hartford.
She was born on May 31, 1933, in Utica, daughter of the late Joseph A. and Lillian M. Inman Smith. Lavinia was raised in Utica and was a graduate of Utica Free Academy. She moved to Mohawk in 1954 and has resided there since. For many years, Lavinia worked as a Sterilization Tech at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center, Utica. She retired in 1991.
In her leisure time, she enjoyed traveling. She toured Brussels, Paris and other spots of interest in Europe. She had been to California, Old Forge and many trips to New York City. Her quiet time was spent watching old television reruns.
To all who knew her she was a caring, loving and helpful lady. She was happiest when she was doing for others and will be sadly missed.
Surviving her are one sister, Cynthia Smith; three brothers, Walter Patrick Smith, David Smith and his wife, Kaye, all of Mohawk and Andrew Smith, of Kissimmee, FL; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and cousins.
A funeral service for Ms. Smith was held in Cedarville Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Funeral arrangements are with Fenner Funeral Home, Inc., Herkimer.

Published in Times Telegram from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Fenner Funeral Home - Herkimer
115 Court Street
Herkimer, NY 13350
315-866-4590
