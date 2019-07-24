|
Lee Richard Merrick 1931 - 2019
VANHORNESVILLE- Lee Richard Merrick, age 87, passed away on Thursday morning, July 18, 2019, in Foltsbrook Rehabilitation and Nursing Home, Herkimer.
He was born on July 30, 1931, in Brewster, son of the late Richard and Mildred Merrick. Lee was raised in Brewster and was a graduate of Brewster High School with the Class of 1949. On November 4, 1956, he was united in marriage to the former Mildred I. Irwin in Ludington. They shared a loving and devoted union of 62 years, until her passing on March 23, 2019.
Mr. Merrick owned and operated his own dairy farm in Brewster. After they sold the farm, they moved to Fonda and in 1979, bought a dairy farm in VanHornesville, which he operated until his retirement in 1986. After his retirement from farming, he did maintenance work for the fish hatchery in VanHornesvillle. Lee was a gifted mechanic and in his spare time loved to work on any type of machinery. To all who knew him he was a kind and helpful man. Any conversation with him was straight and to the point, yet you always felt his warmth and friendship whenever you were with him. He will be truly missed.
Surviving him are one son, Brian Merrick, of VanHornesville; a brother, John Merrick, of Pawling; a niece, Debbie; nephew, Phillip; and cousins. Besides his parents and wife, Mildred, he was preceded in death by a brother, Asa Merrick.
Calling hours for Mr. Merrick will be on Friday, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., in Fenner Funeral Home, Inc., 115 Court Street, Herkimer. A funeral service will follow immediately after, at 4:00 p.m., with Pastor Eugene Kipper officiating. Interment will be on Saturday, at 1:00 p.m., in Maple Avenue Cemetery, Patterson, NY.
Published in Times Telegram from July 24 to July 25, 2019