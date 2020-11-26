Leesa A. Warner 1963 - 2020
ILION - Leesa A. Warner, 57, of Ilion, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at home.
Leesa was born on April 30, 1963, in Biolabo, France; she was the daughter of the late Melvin and Mary Sprague. She graduated high school in Wisconsin and attended culinary school, she loved to cook and worked as a chef in several restaurants. She most recently worked at Fastrac, Ilion.
Leesa was predeceased by her daughter, Keera Ann Kurtz.
She is survived by her son, Michael Kurtz and his companion, Desiree Wentworth, of Ilion; she also leaves many extended family and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, November 30, 2020 from 1-3 p.m. at the Whiter-Hendrix Funeral Home, Inc., 100 Otsego St., Ilion.
To send an online condolence please go to www.Whiter-Hendrix.com
.