Lena Lynch 1928 - 2019
HOUSTON, TX - Lena Lynch, 91, formerly of Ilion, passed away on September 25, 2019, at home in Houston, TX.
She was born on May 10, 1928 in Ilion, to Calogero and Clara DiMaggio. Lena was predeceased by husbands, Sam Costanza, in 1955 and Ron Lynch, in 1977.
She had a passion for her family and loved expressing her love through her exceptional cooking. She was an avid reader, sports fan and kept up to date with current events.
Lena is survived by her daughter, Rhonda Greiner and husband, Joe; son, Joe Costanza and wife, Brenda; grandchildren, Jillian Costanza, Joey Costanza, Justin Greiner and wife, Heather and Kara Greiner; great-grandchildren, Camden, Levi and Jaxson Greiner; and numerous family and friends. She was predeceased by her son, Mark, in 2002; one sister, Florence; and two brothers, Julio and Joseph DiMaggio.
Lena's family attended a memorial service on September 28, 2019, at Crowder Funeral Home, Webster, TX. Her funeral will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., in Annunciation Church, West St., Ilion, where a Memorial Mass will be celebrated by the Rev. Paul Catena, Pastor.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Adult Congenital Heart Association, 280 North Providence Road, Suite 6, Media, PA 19063. Envelopes will be available at the church on the day of the funeral.
Expressions of sympathy may be placed on Lena's online memorial page by going to www.iocovozzifuneralhomes.com.
Her funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the V.J.Iocovozzi Funeral Home, Inc. Frankfort.
Published in Times Telegram from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019