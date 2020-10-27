Leo A. Digristina 1926 - 2020
Beloved Patriarch of Family
SCHUYLER - Mr. Leo A. Digristina, age 94, beloved patriarch of the Digristina family, passed away quietly and peacefully on Sunday morning, October 25, 2020, at the MVHS St. Elizabeth Campus, Utica.
Born in Frankfort, NY, on May 9, 1926, Leo was one of seven children to the late Vincenzo "James" and Crelia "Florence" (Blandina) Digristina. He was raised and educated locally, attending Frankfort schools and then Proctor High School, before going to work fulltime on his family's farm.
On April 23, 1949, Leo was joined in marriage to the former Clara L. DiMaggio in St. Mary's Church, Frankfort. Together, they shared in a wonderful and loving relationship filled with affection, admiration and the common goal of hard work and raising a family. They celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary just a week before Leo lost his beloved, Clara, on April 30, 2014. Their family takes comfort in knowing that the two are once again reunited in God's Heavenly Kingdom.
Leo and Clara owned and operated the "Digristina Farms", Schuyler, running a very successful dairy farm and roadside vegetable stand and earning the love and admiration of their customers and community. Farm life was not the easiest and consisted of long hours and long summers, but in spite of the obstacles, Leo and Clara worked side by side to support their family and raise their children.
Leo was a kind, caring and gentle man who was always strong, hardworking and above all, an amazing husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother. He truly led by example and the lessons that he taught to his family will be his lasting legacy.
Leo is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law, James and Joan Digristina, of Schuyler and Leonard and Pat Digristina, of Victor, NY; his daughter and son-in-law, Clarice and Joseph Flint, of Canastota, NY; his cherished grandchildren, Jamie and Madeleine Digristina, Lee Digristina, Katie and Todd Beaton, Gabriel and Vianna Digristina, Celeste and Troy Bamann, Leonard James Digristina, Vanessa Stephany, Joseph and Theresa Flint and Christopher and Kristina Flint; and his eighteen great-grandchildren, Tanner Digristina, Stella Beaton, Emma Beaton, Louis Beaton, Grayson Digristina, Levi Digristina, Dane Digristina Noah HerrNeckar, Lylah HerrNeckar, Sawyer Bamann, Audrey Stephany, Lydia Stephany, Fiona Stephany, James Stephany, Joseph Flint, Catherine Flint, Cole Case and Kadyn Risley. He also leaves his sisters and brother-in-law, Rose Juliano, Claire Lidano and Ceil and Bill Amey; and his sister-in-law, Mary Digristina; along with numerous nieces and nephews, with special mention of Cecelia Gaetano and Joseph Juliano, who were always there for their uncle.
Aside from his parents and wife, Leo was predeceased by his brother, Charles Digristina; his sisters, Nancy Spohn and Mary Gerace; and numerous in-laws on both sides of the family.
The Digristina family wishes to offer their deepest gratitude to Leo's girls who watched over him and took such wonderful care of him as he aged throughout his last years. "His Angels" were Melissa Barnes, Sharleen Gordon and Michelle Laramie - words are not enough to express how much you mean to us.
Due to current health concerns and guidelines, Leo's family will honor and commemorate his life in a private ceremony. His earthly remains will be laid to rest in West Schuyler Cemetery beside his beloved, Clara, at the family's convenience.
For those wishing to do so, please consider memorial contributions to a charity of one's choice
.
The Digristina family has entrusted Leo's final wishes to the Enea & Ciaccia Family Funeral Home, 4309 Acme Road, Town of Frankfort, Ilion, NY (315) 894-8000, Harry and Kevin Enea and Martin L. Ciaccia, Funeral Directors.
