Leo A. Hartmann 1936 - 2020
ILION - Leo A. Hartmann, 84, of Ilion, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020 at St. Luke's Home, New Hartford.
Leo was born on January 21, 1936, in Mohawk; he was the son of Emil and Hertha (Schaffer) Hartmann. He was a 1954 graduate of Mohawk Schools and following high school, he joined the US Army, obtaining the rank of Sergeant. In 1962, he was united in marriage to the former Suzanne Phelps.
Leo was a member of the Mohawk American Legion Post 25. He also coached Little League and Babe Ruth Baseball for many years and was past president of Babe Ruth. Leo was a diehard Boston Red Sox and Pittsburgh Steelers fan.
Leo is survived by his wife, Sue; two children, Craig and his wife, Mary Beth and a daughter, Betsi Bentz and her husband, Gregg; four grandchildren, Steven, Kyle, Kayla and Lucas; and a great-grandson, Brayson.
In keeping with Leo's wishes there are no public services.
Arrangements are with the Whiter-Hendrix Funeral Home, Inc., Ilion.
Published in Times Telegram from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020