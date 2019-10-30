|
|
Leo M. Gregorka 1921 - 2019
LITTLE FALLS - Leo M. Gregorka, 98, passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019, at his home.
He was born March 27, 1921, in Little Falls, a son of the late Frank and Teresa (Cigale) Gregorka and was educated in St. Mary's Academy. His marriage to Eve Marie Rieman took place in August of 1947, at St. Mary's Church and was blessed with traditional values of love and devotion. She passed away February 14, 2019. Leo served in the Marines and took part in the invasion of Iwo Jima. One of his most memorable times was when JFK pulled him out of the water and into his PT boat close to some occupied Japanese island. He went on to donate many of his wartime memories to the Little Falls Historical Society. He ran his own business, Gregorka Camera Shop, of Herkimer and was a faith-filled member of the Holy Family Parish. He was very much appreciated at church and at school by the children. He was a member of Little Falls Elk's Lodge #42, an avid golfer and enjoyed hunting and fishing, at his camp, at Piseco Lake. He appreciated his Slovenian background as well.
He is survived by his family, a sister-in-law, Mary Alice Rieman, of Little Falls; and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his son, Thomas Gregorka, in 2012; his wife, Eve; his brother-in-law, George T. "Bud" Rieman, in 2018; and his parents.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., at the Enea Family Funeral Home, 24 West Monroe Street, in Little Falls, NY and at 11:00 a.m., at the Holy Family Parish Church, corner of East Main & John Streets, Little Falls, where his Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Father Terence Healy, assisted by Deacon James Bower. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Town of Herkimer with full military honors.
Calling hours for family and friends are Saturday morning, prior to the funeral prayers at the funeral home, 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. and are invited to the church as well. An Elk's service will be held at the funeral home at 10:00 a.m.
Those wishing to remember Leo in a special way are asked to consider a donation in his memory to the Holy Family Parish. Envelopes for this opportunity will be available at the funeral home.
The family extends a very special thank you to all his caregivers who tended to him excellently in his own home.
