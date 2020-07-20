Leon A. Dygert 1926 - 2020
TOWN OF NORWAY, NY - Leon A. Dygert, 94, of Military Road, died on July 17, 2020 at FoltsBrook Center, Herkimer, where he had been a patient for the past few days.
Mr. Dygert was born on July 1, 1926, in the Town of Norway, a son of the late Lester and Viola (Bailey) Dygert. He received his education in local country schools. Leon was employed as a machinist at the former Chicago Pneumatic, Utica, for 38 years. He enjoyed hunting and spending time in the woods.
Survivors include one daughter, Debora Dygert, of Norway; one son, John (Christine) Dygert, also of Norway; one brother, Gordon Dygert, of Sauquoit; five grandchildren, Michelle Hart, of Lady Lake, FL, Ginger Ford, of Norway, John (Laura) Dygert, of Pottersville, Rebecca Reel, of Chittenango and Jonathan Reel, of Barneveld; four great-grandchildren, Wesley Bolton, Daniel and Hailey Dygert and Annabelle Hart; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by siblings, Robert Dygert and Ed, Kenneth, Milford, Gene and Betty Rood; and a granddaughter, Jessica Dygert.
In accordance with Leon's wishes there will be no services or calling hours.
Arrangements are entrusted to Autenrith Funeral Home, Newport.
Memorials may be made to Kuyahoora Valley Ambulance, PO Box 282, Poland, NY 13431.
Online tributes at www.autenrithfuneral.com
