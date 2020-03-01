|
|
Leon E. Anna 1954 - 2020
TOWN OF NORWAY- Leon E. Anna, 65, of Dairy Hill Road, died unexpectedly on February 27, 2020 at his home.
Leon was born on September 15, 1954, in Norwich, a son of the late Earl and Arlene (Aiken) Anna. He moved to this area at an early age, assisted in the operation of the family dairy farm and graduated from West Canada Valley Central School. On May 6, 1978, Leon was united in marriage with the former Phyllis M. Dawidowicz at St. Johns Church, Newport. He furthered his education at a logging and grading school and previously worked at Engert's Lumber, formerly of Herkimer and later at North Hudson Woodcraft, Dolgeville. He was last employed in the yard at Little Falls Lumber Company, from where he retired. Phyllis preceded him in death on March 31, 2014, followed by their only child, Lucas, on April 11, 2014.
In earlier years, Leon was an avid snowmobiler. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing and riding ATV's.
Survivors include his sister, Charlene Agne, of Herkimer and her companion, Michael Hrabcsak, of Norway; two sisters-in-law, Pauline Grande and her husband, Rick, of Ilion and Dolores Dawidowicz, of Mohawk; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, wife and son, he was predeceased by a sister, Earlene Broadbent.
Funeral services will be held at the Autenrith Funeral Home, Newport, on Tuesday evening, at 7:00 p.m., with Mr. Richard Asaro, Leon's cousin, officiating. Calling hours are prior to the funeral, from 5 to 7 p.m. In the spring, he will be laid to rest with his beloved Phyllis and Lucas at St. Johns Cemetery, Newport.
Memorials may be made to the Herkimer County Humane Society. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.
Online tributes at www.autenrithfuneral.com
Published in Times Telegram from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020