Leonard Culver Fletcher
Leonard Culver Fletcher 1928 - 2020
HERKIMER - Leonard C. Fletcher, "Lenny", age 92, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 6, 2020 in his home with his devoted wife at his side.
He was born on February 4, 1928, in Kalamazo, MI, a son of the late Leonard and Madeline Culver Fletcher. He was raised and educated in Kalamazo. During WW II he served with the Merchant Marines. On August 26, 1947, he enlisted in the US Army, serving until April 20, 1949 to accept an appointment as a commissioned Officer serving until September 15, 1952. On November 7, 1952, he enlisted in the Air Force and served as Ssgt. until he was honorably discharged on November 6, 1956.
On March 1, 1952, he married Margaret Kanaley. She passed away in 2007.
While living in California, he worked for International Productions Technology as a drafter and then for General Electric and was also a life member of the V.F.W in California. Lenny came to this area in the 1960's and worked for Remington Arms. On May 1, 2009, he was married to the former Coral Lynn Perry in Herkimer.
Leonard was a member of the Herkimer Reformed Church and a past member of the American Legion.
He will be remembered as a kind and gentle and helpful man who enjoyed doing for others. He will be sadly missed.
He is survived by his loving wife, Coral, of 11 years; his children, Linda Fletcher and Mickey Schilling, both of Brentwwod, CA, April Fletcher, of WA and Timothy Fletcher and his wife, Lori, of Herkimer; five grandchildren, Bridget McMurry, Rachael and Brian Schilling, Gerald Fletcher and Tiffany Fletcher; and one great-granddaughter ,Penny Clark.
Besides his parents and first wife he was predeceased by a son, Kip Patrick Fletcher; three brothers; and a sister.
A Memorial Service was held on Saturday, August 29th at 2:00 p.m. at the Herkimer Reformed Church starting with Military Honors. Mrs. Fletcher greeted friends at the church prior to the service from 12 noon until 2:00 p.m.
Memorial donations may be made to the Herkimer Reformed Church, 102 Church Street, Herkimer, NY 13350.
Funeral arrangements are with Fenner Funeral Home, Inc., Herkimer.

Published in Times Telegram from Aug. 30 to Sep. 1, 2020.
