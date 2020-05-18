Leonard E. Riddell Sr.
Leonard E. Riddell, Sr. 1937 - 2020
Retired Co-Owner of SBJ Candy & Fudge Store
ILION - Leonard E. Riddell, Sr., age 82, of E. River St., Ilion, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Utica.
He was born on July 1, 1937, in Ilion, the son of Alexander "Doc" Riddell and Sarah "Sadie" (Staley) Riddell and attended Ilion schools. Leonard was the owner and operator of H&H Mill Supply Co., Ilion, selling power saws and saw mill equipment. He also enjoyed driving school bus for the Head Start Children's Program, Ilion. Leonard and his wife, Betty, co-owned and operated the SBJ Candy and Fudge Store, located in the former Ilion Fay's Mall, for 25 years.
Surviving family members include his wife, Betty; his son, Jay Riddell and his wife, Mary-Ellen, of Webster, NY; his daughters, Cynthia "Cindy" Kelly and her husband, Patrick, of Burlington Flats and Trina Pettengill and her husband, Richard, of Ilion; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; his sister, Sandy Hurteau; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by his parents; three sisters, Florence Hagadorn, Phyllis Wameling and Dorothy Ashley; and his brother, Richard "Dick" Riddell.
Leonard's Celebration of Life and Memorial Service will be held at a later date because of current NYS restrictions.
Anyone wishing to share a memory of Leonard, or add to his online memorial, may go to www.applegateandday.com.
In lieu of flowers, as an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, Central New York Chapter, 441 West Kirkpatrick St., Syracuse, NY 13204-1305.
Leonard's arrangements are entrusted to his family Funeral Director, Don Applegate at Applegate-Day & Enea Family Funeral Home's original location, at 102 West St., Ilion, NY (315-895-7722).



Published in Times Telegram from May 18 to May 20, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Applegate-Day & Enea Family Funeral Home
102 West Street
Ilion, NY 13357
(315) 895-7722
