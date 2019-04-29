|
LeRoy E. Snyder 1948 - 2019
MOHAWK - Leroy E. Snyder, age 70, of Oregon Road, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 19, 2019 in Bassett Medical Center, Cooperstown.
LeRoy was born on December 11, 1948, in Cooperstown, a son to the late Lester L. and Agnes M. Spooner Snyder. He was raised and educated in Richfield and a graduate of Richfield Springs High School. From 1968 to 1971, he served our nation in the United States Army Infantry in Vietnam. In 1983, he married the former Beatrice Herringshaw.
LeRoy was an entrepreneur. He specialized in used auto parts sales, metal recycling and as a general contractor. He loved the outdoors, especially when it came to hunting and fishing. He was a collector of many items.
Surviving him are four sons, Lee Snyder and his wife, Jennifer, of Ashland, Virginia, LeRoy E. Snyder and his fiancé, Amanda, of Little Falls, Wayne Snyder and his wife, Virginia, of Mohawk and James Snyder, of Mohawk; five daughters, Heather LaCelle and fiancé, Philip Erb, of Cold Brook, Lisa Vosburg, of Gloversville, JoAnna Bevers, of Mohawk, Jessie Ann Snyder, of Fort Plain and ShyAnn Snyder, of Fort Plain; a brother, Dorr Wayne Snyder, of Florida; three sisters, Lorraine A. Kruger, of Mohawk, Linda Rough, of Florida and Betty Jean Cotton, of Florida; many grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, LeRoy, Jr.; and his twin brother, Lester Snyder.
A Graveside Funeral Service, with Military Honors, for LeRoy will be held at the Springfield Center Cemetery on Saturday, May 4th at 1:00 p.m.
Arrangements are with the J. Seaton McGrath Funeral Home, Richfield Springs.
Published in Times Telegram from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2019