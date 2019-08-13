|
Lesa J. Dickenson 1968 - 2019
LEESPORT, PA - Lesa J. Dickenson, formerly of Herkimer, NY and Hendersonville, NC, currently living in Leesport, PA, gained her wings on August 11th, 2019, surrounded by all of the people who loved her dearly. Lesa left this world feeling nothing but the love and respect from her family.
Lesa, born Lesa Joy Higgins entered this earth on January 11th, 1968 in Ilion, NY. She earned her Associate's Degree as an LPN and spent her career as a nursing home nurse. Her caring and compassionate nature made her a phenomenal one at that and was always an absolute joy to work with.
Lesa reconnected with her childhood sweetheart and one true love, Michael Dickenson, on January 15th, 2016 after spending thirty years apart. She fulfilled her lifelong wish and became his wife on February 26th, 2017. Together, they spent three beautiful years hiking and enjoying the beauty of nature. Their love was unlike no other and their bond and commitment to one another shined brightly, even at the very end.
Lesa loved her family more than anything and looked forward to when she and Mike moved back to North Carolina, to be with her three children and precious grandchildren. She had a different, yet beautiful relationship with each one of her children. She was extremely proud to be their mother and took great joy in knowing she raised loyal, hardworking and honest children by herself. She always said that they were her greatest accomplishments. Lesa absolutely adored her grandchildren and being their YaYa. She wanted nothing more than to be here to watch them grow.
Lesa was a true hippie and loved the beautiful outdoors. She would often find the biggest tree and give it a hug, just to feel the power of its energy. She had an amazing green thumb and covered their cabin in the woods with the most beautiful flowers and plants. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed showing off her talent, by always making dishes big enough to feed and army. She was a talented drummer and enjoyed jamming out on them. Lesa loved horses ever since she was little and always said she would ride one again someday. We would like to think, she is now riding one in Heaven, with a Corona in her hand.
Lesa is survived by her amazing husband, Mike; her three children, Brittney "Pretty Britty", Jessie "Monks", Daniel "Flannel Lilly" Sudakow and her bonus daughter, Alicia; her father, Daniel "Daddio" Higgins, whom she absolutely cherished; her mother, Karla Yorker; brother, Brian Higgins; her beautiful grandchildren, Mason "Love Bunny", Layla "The Prettiest Girl in North Carolina" and Bryson "Little Man"; and her bonus grandchildren, Lillian and Gunner. She leaves behind many special friends, close cousins, uncles and aunts, including her Aunt RaeAnn, whom she always considered a second mom. Those who loved her will miss her dearly. She was predeceased by her best friend, Pat Miller; maternal grandparents, Ray and Florence Layaw; paternal grandparents, Daniel and Francis Higgins; her husband Mike's mother, Marlene, whom Lesa loved very much; and her uncle, Harold Higgins.
"When I saw the mountains, the weight lifted and my restless spirit calmed….I knew I was where I belong!"
A Memorial Service will be on Friday at 11:00 a.m. in Fenner Funeral Home, Inc., 115 Court Street, Herkimer.
Published in Times Telegram from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019