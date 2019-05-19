|
|
Leslie D. Kucerak 1945 - 2019
NEWPORT - Leslie D. Kucerak, 73, of North Main Street, passed away peacefully on May 16, 2019 at her home.
Mrs. Kucerak was born on July 17, 1945, in Rome, a daughter of the late George and Edna (Edwards) Dean. She graduated from Singapore American School, Malaysia and Magna Cum Laude from the University of Rochester. She taught elementary at West Canada Valley Central School for 34 years.
Leslie was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Herkimer and Delta Kappa Gamma Society International. She served on the Newport Free Library board for several years.
Survivors include her husband, Paul, of Herkimer; two daughters, Michele (Meyer) Stolberg of Pittsford and Sarah (Jonathan) Zuk, of Ilion; six grandchildren, Sophia, Lillian, Amelia and David Stolberg and Cole and Sonja Zuk; one brother, Mark (Marie) Dean, of Doylestown, PA; one sister, Katherine (Matthew) Ladendorf, of Ballwin, MO; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a sister, Ellen Riley.
A private service will take place at Riverside Cemetery in Altmar at the convenience of her family. There are no calling hours and arrangements are entrusted to Autenrith Funeral Home, Newport.
Please consider memorials to Newport Free Library, P. O. Box 359, Newport, NY,13416.
Published in Times Telegram from May 19 to May 20, 2019