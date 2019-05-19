Home

POWERED BY

Services
W. E. Autenrith Sons, Inc.
7479 Main St
Newport, NY 13416
(315) 845-8532
Resources
More Obituaries for Leslie Kucerak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leslie D. Kucerak

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Leslie D. Kucerak Obituary
Leslie D. Kucerak 1945 - 2019
NEWPORT - Leslie D. Kucerak, 73, of North Main Street, passed away peacefully on May 16, 2019 at her home.
Mrs. Kucerak was born on July 17, 1945, in Rome, a daughter of the late George and Edna (Edwards) Dean. She graduated from Singapore American School, Malaysia and Magna Cum Laude from the University of Rochester. She taught elementary at West Canada Valley Central School for 34 years.
Leslie was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Herkimer and Delta Kappa Gamma Society International. She served on the Newport Free Library board for several years.
Survivors include her husband, Paul, of Herkimer; two daughters, Michele (Meyer) Stolberg of Pittsford and Sarah (Jonathan) Zuk, of Ilion; six grandchildren, Sophia, Lillian, Amelia and David Stolberg and Cole and Sonja Zuk; one brother, Mark (Marie) Dean, of Doylestown, PA; one sister, Katherine (Matthew) Ladendorf, of Ballwin, MO; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a sister, Ellen Riley.
A private service will take place at Riverside Cemetery in Altmar at the convenience of her family. There are no calling hours and arrangements are entrusted to Autenrith Funeral Home, Newport.
Please consider memorials to Newport Free Library, P. O. Box 359, Newport, NY,13416.
Online tributes at www.autenrithfuneral.com.
Published in Times Telegram from May 19 to May 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now