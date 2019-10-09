|
|
Lester S. Beaudin 1935 - 2019
POLAND - Lester S. Beaudin, 84, of Maple Leaf Lane, died suddenly at his home on October 8, 2019.
Mr. Beaudin was born on March 21, 1935, in Moira, a son of the late Joseph and Olive (Ayers) Beaudin. He received his education from Poland Central School and worked in lumber mills from an early age. On September 17, 1955, Lester was united in marriage with the former Wilma M. Christman at the Gray Methodist Church. He was a 30 year employee of the Town of Ohio Highway Department and served as Superintendant for the last nine years of his career. Lester worked an additional three years for the Herkimer County Highway Department and then part-time plowing sidewalks for the Village of Poland for nine years.
Lester was a dedicated member of the First Baptist Church of Newport, where he served as a trustee and was instrumental in property maintenance for many years. He was also a member of the Kuyahoora Senior Citizens and the former Gray Volunteer Fire Department.
Survivors besides his wife of 64 years, Wilma; include five children, Jeanette (Stewart) Burns, of the Town of Ohio, Leslie (Judy) Beaudin, of Waverly Hall, GA, Karen (David) Benson, of Poland, Sherry Beaudin of the home residence and Billi Jo Beaudin, of Herkimer; one brother, Lawrence (Katherine) Beaudin, of Ilion; a sister, Charlotte (Rev. Fred) Rogers, of Poland; seven grandchildren, Jennifer (John) Goff, Brian Burns, James (Tina) Beaudin, Marcie Miller, George (Shannon) Taylor, Amanda Taylor (and David) and Dean Taylor; 11 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Lester was predeceased by two sisters, Violet Ellis and Louise Vodron; and by four brothers, Clifford Burdett and Joseph, Melford and Edgar Beaudin.
Funeral services will be held at the First Baptist Church of Newport, on Saturday, at 11:00 a.m., with the Rev. Matthew Ripp, Pastor, officiating. Following services, cremation will take place with final interment in Pine Grove Cemetery, Poland, at a later date. Calling hours at the Autenrith Funeral Home, Newport, are Friday, from 5 to 8 p.m.
Please consider memorials to the First Baptist Church of Newport. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
The Beaudin family extends their sincere thanks for the compassionate care provided by the entire staff of St. Elizabeth Medical Center.
Published in Times Telegram from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019