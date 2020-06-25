Lillian "Lilly" Hagadorn Pickens 1939 - 2020
ILION - Lillian "Lilly" Hagadorn Pickens was born on November 4th, 1939. She passed away at the age of 80 on Wednesday, June 24th, 2020 after a courageous battle with lung cancer.
She is survived by her sisters and brother; and her devoted loving husband, Richard L. Pickens. They were together and married for 47 years. They were two peas in a pod! They laughed and loved each other to the fullest every single day.
Lilly was predeceased by her two sons, Terry Tucker and Frank. However, Lillian had many step-children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and will always be greatly missed by all whose lives she touched. She was especially close to her grandson, Matt Pickens.
Lillian worked, for some time, at the Knight Spot, Frankfort and it was there that Lilly's spirit and character endeared her to everyone who met her. She also loved to play Bingo!
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 27th, 2020, at 11:00 AM at the Enea & Ciaccia Family Funeral Home, 4309 Acme Road (Town of Frankfort), Ilion, NY. We will have a brief prayer service and then interment will take place in Oak Hill Cemetery, Herkimer, NY. Calling hours for family and friends will be held at the funeral home on Saturday morning, prior to the service from 9:30 AM until 11:00 AM.
Those wishing to remember Lillian in a special way are asked to consider a donation in her memory to Hospice and Palliative Care, 4277 Middle Settlement Road, New Hartford, NY 13413.
Lilly's passing occurred at the Siegenthaler Center early Wednesday morning and she received excellent care there. She also received wonderful attentive care from Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare and her family is so very grateful.
Lilly's funeral arrangements have been made with her friends, Harry J. Enea Jr., Kevin E. Enea & Martin L. Ciaccia, (315) 894-8000.
An online memorial page in her honor may be viewed by visiting www.eneafamily.com.
ILION - Lillian "Lilly" Hagadorn Pickens was born on November 4th, 1939. She passed away at the age of 80 on Wednesday, June 24th, 2020 after a courageous battle with lung cancer.
She is survived by her sisters and brother; and her devoted loving husband, Richard L. Pickens. They were together and married for 47 years. They were two peas in a pod! They laughed and loved each other to the fullest every single day.
Lilly was predeceased by her two sons, Terry Tucker and Frank. However, Lillian had many step-children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and will always be greatly missed by all whose lives she touched. She was especially close to her grandson, Matt Pickens.
Lillian worked, for some time, at the Knight Spot, Frankfort and it was there that Lilly's spirit and character endeared her to everyone who met her. She also loved to play Bingo!
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 27th, 2020, at 11:00 AM at the Enea & Ciaccia Family Funeral Home, 4309 Acme Road (Town of Frankfort), Ilion, NY. We will have a brief prayer service and then interment will take place in Oak Hill Cemetery, Herkimer, NY. Calling hours for family and friends will be held at the funeral home on Saturday morning, prior to the service from 9:30 AM until 11:00 AM.
Those wishing to remember Lillian in a special way are asked to consider a donation in her memory to Hospice and Palliative Care, 4277 Middle Settlement Road, New Hartford, NY 13413.
Lilly's passing occurred at the Siegenthaler Center early Wednesday morning and she received excellent care there. She also received wonderful attentive care from Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare and her family is so very grateful.
Lilly's funeral arrangements have been made with her friends, Harry J. Enea Jr., Kevin E. Enea & Martin L. Ciaccia, (315) 894-8000.
An online memorial page in her honor may be viewed by visiting www.eneafamily.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Telegram from Jun. 25 to Jun. 27, 2020.