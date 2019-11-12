|
|
Linda A. (Collis) Kloster 1949 - 2019
WHITESBORO - Linda A. (Collis) Kloster, 70, of Whitesboro, passed away, Saturday, November 9, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, with her husband by her side.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend services, Friday at 2 p.m., at Bentz Funeral Service, Inc., 13 Oxford Road, New Hartford. Private interment will be in Oak Hill Cemetery, Herkimer. A calling hour will precede the service from 1-2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a .
To express online sympathy, please visit bentzfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Telegram from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019