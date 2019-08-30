|
|
Linda L. Hart 1940 - 2019
HERKIMER - Mrs. Linda L. Hart, age 79, of Eureka Avenue, entered into eternal rest, on Thursday evening, August 29, 2019, in Bassett Healthcare, Cooperstown, New York.
She was born on January 29, 1940, in Oriskany Falls, New York, a daughter of the late Alcid and Dorothy (Godfrey) Fauvelle. Linda was raised and educated in Ilion, a graduate of Ilion High School. On June 22, 1957, she married Robert B. Hart, Sr. in the Church of the Annunciation, Ilion, a loving union of 62 years. At one time, she worked for the General Electric Company, in Utica, the Montgomery Ward Company, in Herkimer and lastly, with Wal Mart in North Utica and Herkimer, as a Pharmaceutical Clerk.
First and foremost in her life were her home and family. She was happiest when she was surrounded by her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and enjoyed camping on Fourth Lake, Bingo and playing cards with "the girls" at the East Herkimer Fire Station.
Surviving are her beloved husband, Bob; her five children, Patricia Hart and her fiancé, Ron Johnson, of Little Falls, Robert Hart, Jr. and his wife, Lissette, of Latham, Richard Hart and his wife, Christine, of Herkimer, John Hart and his wife, Heather, of Naples, Florida and Eric Hart, of Herkimer; grandchildren, Corey Adams, Andrew Oldfield, Andrea Hart, Lyndsay Fort, Devin Hart, Skylar Hart and Alicia Pasos; great-grandchildren, Hayden Adams, Kaeli Ulatowski, Andrew Oldfield, Jr., and Brylee Fort; her sister and brother-in-law, Sandra and Richard Englebrecht; brother and sister-in-law, Gary and Sandra Fauvelle; and several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Fauvelle.
Funeral service will be on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at 12:00 Noon in The Enea Family Funeral Home, 220 North Washington Street, Herkimer. The Reverend Joelle Faulks, Pastor of the First United Methodist Church, Herkimer / Little Falls, will officiate. Mrs. Hart will be laid to rest in the Rural Park Cemetery, Inghams Mills. The family will be present in the funeral home to receive relatives and friends on Tuesday from 10 AM until the Noon services, which all are invited to attend.
Those wishing are asked to consider a contribution in Linda's memory to the East Herkimer Fire Department. Envelopes are available at the funeral home, with arrangement direction provided by Funeral Directors, Harry J. & Kevin E. Enea and Martin L. Ciaccia (315) 866-1011.
A tribute page in her honor may be appreciated by visiting www.eneafamily.com.
Published in Times Telegram from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2019