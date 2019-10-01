|
Lisa Ann LaFountain 1971 - 2019
HERKIMER - Lisa Ann LaFountain, 47, passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Faxton-St. Luke's Health Care, New Hartford after a long illness.
She was born in Ilion on December 20, 1971, the daughter of Elizabeth Armstrong and the late Sherwood LaFountain and attended Ilion schools.
Lisa was a cook and most recently, was employed at Crazy Otto's, in Herkimer; prior to that, she worked at Country Manor.
Lisa is survived by her children, Patrick Farley (Amanda Miller) and Samantha Farley, both of Herkimer; her mother, Elizabeth LaFountain Moynihan, of Frankfort; her grandchildren, Andrew LaFountain, Molleigh Miller, Alexa Gauthier and Elleigh Farley; a brother and sister-in-law, Paul and Cathy LaFountain, of Cedarville; and a sister and brother-in-law, Trudie and Jack Picknell, of Florida. She also leaves her sister-in-law, Sheila LaFountain, of Frankfort; also many nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Stacey Bujag. Besides her father, she was predeceased by her brother, Jim.
In keeping with Lisa's wishes there will be no public services. Arrangements are with the Whiter-Hendrix Funeral Home, Inc., 100 Otsego St., Ilion.
Published in Times Telegram from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019