|
|
Lisa Ann McRedmond 1962 - 2019
HERKIMER - Lisa Ann McRedmond, 56, of Herkimer, passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019, at her residence, following an illness.
She was born on December 26, 1962, in Little Falls, the daughter of the late Karen Olsen Fisher and was a graduate of Dolgeville High School. At one time, Lisa was a teacher's aide at Benton Hall Academy, Little Falls.
Lisa's greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was an avid reader and took pleasure in playing cards and games with the family. Lisa was an active congregate of First Assembly of God, Little Falls.
She is survived by her longtime fiancée, Bernard Noonan; her children, John Stanley, III, of Little Falls, Mark Stanley, of Dannemora, Nancy and Joshua Orr, of Little Falls, Kayla McRedmond, of Schenectady, Donald Noonan, Susan Noonan, Brittany Noonan, Adam and Maria Noonan and Richard McRedmond, all of Herkimer; stepsons, Jamie Noonan, Michael Noonan and Chris Noonan, all of Herkimer; her grandchildren, Brianna Stanley, Robert Noonan, Destiny Munro, Colton Noonan, Ajay Noonan, Jace Stanley, Jayden Stanley, Isiah Puznowski, Shawn Clark, Alex Noonan and Michael Noonan, Jr. Lisa is also survived by her brothers, Lloyd May, of North Carolina and Rodney May, of Ilion. She was predeceased by her grandson, John Stanley, IV, in 2008; and her brother, Robert May.
Lisa's funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019, at Mohawk Valley Funerals and Cremations, 7507 State Route 5, Little Falls, with Pastor Tim Parisi of First Assembly of God, officiating. In keeping Lisa's wishes, cremation will follow.
Family and friends are invited to offer their respects on Friday, September 20, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. at the funeral home prior the services.
Lisa and her family's care have been entrusted to Mohawk Valley Funerals and Cremations, 7507 State Route 5, Little Falls (315) 501-5131.
Published in Times Telegram from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019